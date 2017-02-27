Costco Taiwan to offer fuel services starting Thursday

TAIPEI -- American warehouse club Costco Wholesale Corp. announced Sunday that it will begin providing fuel services to Costco members at its branch in Zhongli, Taoyuan starting Thursday.

Costco Taiwan Vice President Wang Yu-mei (王友玫) said the Zhongli gas station will be self-service, but Costco employees will be on hand if customers need assistance.

Costco will buy its gasoline and diesel from state-owned CPC Corp. (中油), Wang disclosed, and said the company will likely adopt a floating price mechanism similar to CPC and Formosa Petrochemical Corp. (台塑石化), a privately owned fuel supplier.

Asked to comment on rumors that the retail giant plans to sell fuel at NT$3 per liter cheaper than its competitors, the Costco executive responded that it aims to provide the best fuel prices in Taiwan.

"If Costco were selling fuel today, we would be selling it at NT$21 per liter for super diesel, NT$23.3 per liter for 95 unleaded, and NT$25.3 per liter for 98 unleaded," he suggested, adding that the goal will be to provide more competitive prices for its members.

As of press time, current fuel prices at CPC gas stations nationwide are NT$22.5 per liter for super diesel, NT$26.3 per liter for 95 unleaded, and NT$28.3 per liter for 98 unleaded.

Costco Cards Only

During the initial phase, payments for fuel at Costco will only be allowed to be made with Costco affinity cards issued by Cathay United Bank, Wang said, without elaborating if members will be allowed to pay cash in the future.

Currently, Costco has 12 warehouses in Taiwan and a domestic membership of 2.6 million.

Responding to Costco's announcement Sunday, CPC told reporters that the fuel services to be offered by Costco will not affect its own business because the latter's service is only available to Costco members.