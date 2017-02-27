Starbucks price hike: more harm than good?

By James Lo -- Starbucks opened its first branch in Taiwan in Tienmu, Taipei on March. 28, 1998. A joint venture between Starbucks' U.S. parent company and Uni-President (統一企業), with the latter acting as the local operating management company, the coffeehouse chain has been serving Taiwan with coffees ranging from espressos to caramel macchiatos for almost 20 years.

It seems like only yesterday when Starbucks was all the hype in Taiwan, with its popularity and aggressive expansion leaving local coffee companies like Mr. Brown with no choice but to up their game and model their restaurants after Starbucks just to survive.

And survive they did, with local competitors rising to success, and going as far as gaining their very own cult followings. "Cama (Café) is cheaper and better (than Starbucks) anyway," said local resident Francis Maginn.

Eventually, as a result of the playing field being leveled by successful business strategies from its local opponents, Starbucks Taiwan halted its once aggressive growth. Which begs one to wonder, given the lack of a significant increase in customers, why on earth did Starbucks decide to significantly raise the prices of 29 of its drinks on Feb. 22?

Drinks like the company's popular Coffee of the Day increased by NT$10, while teas, lattes and chocolate beverages were hiked up NT$15. Even cold beverages like Frappuccinos could cost up to NT$20 more than their original price depending on the flavor.

Although the company had been slowly increasing its prices little by little throughout the years, the price increase on Feb. 22 was the biggest since the company opened its doors in Taiwan.

Not long after Starbucks made the announcement on Monday Feb. 20, consumers took to the internet to convey their dissatisfaction and disapproval. One netizen said they would stop drinking Starbucks, and accused the company of taking advantage of customer loyalty with unreasonable price increases.

An unnamed netizen even alleged that Starbucks shared the same quality of coffee beans as 7-Eleven's City Café, as both coffee chains were managed by Uni-President. As a result of the speculation, said netizen's theory instigated outrage on the internet, with Starbucks being accused of greed and manipulation. "It is messed up that Starbucks charges three times as much for the same kind of coffee I can get from 7-Eleven," said local consumer Chen Te-wu. "I'd rather hit up 7-Eleven or Family Mart from now on than go to (Starbucks) again."