Major textile firm plans first overseas factory

TAIPEI -- Lealea Enterprise Co. (力麗), one of the largest polyester filament yarn and polyester chip makers in Taiwan, said Saturday it will set up its first overseas factory later this year in Indonesia.

Lealea Chairman Kuo Shao-yi (郭紹儀) has made investing in Indonesia one of the firm's strategic priorities and set the goal of launching operations at the production site in the second half of this year, the company said.

Lealea signed a memorandum of understanding with PT Taroko Indonesia and will spend up to US$50 million to acquire PT Taroko's production facilities located in Bandung, the third largest city in the Southeast Asian country.

PT Taroko is a joint venture between Taroko Textile Co. (大魯閣), another textile firm in Taiwan, and Nan Ya Plastics Corp. (南亞), one of the main subsidiaries of the Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團).

Because Taroko wanted to diversify its interests beyond the textile sector and Nan Ya did not want to continue its investment in PT Taroko, Lealea seized the chance to acquire the facility, which it plans to upgrade, to start its business in Indonesia.

Kuo has repeatedly sent delegations to Bandung to evaluate the 50-hectare production site and conduct an assessment on how to upgrade the production facilities, the company said.