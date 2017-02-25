Electronics makers recruiting to meet strong market demand: government

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Local electronics manufacturers strengthened their employee recruitment drive in January, with the number of job openings showing a sharp annual increase of 17.65 percent and even higher monthly growth of 21.12 percent, according to the Workforce Development Agency.

Officials from the Workforce Development Agency under the Ministry of Labor attributed the significant growth to robust market demand for chips on wearable devices and for electronics panels.

The statistics, released on the agency's website "Taiwan Jobs," indicated that the manufacturing sector registered to recruit a total of 37,137 new employees in January, up 11.71 percent month-on-month and 6.55 percent year-on-year.

The officials said that the corresponding monthly and annual growth rates will become more remarkable between March and June, a booming season for manpower recruitment by manufacturers.

35% of Job Vacancies Based in Tainan

Some 35 percent of the new job openings registered in January were offered by plants operating in the Southern Taiwan Science Park, located in the municipality of Tainan.

Among them, the plant operated by United Microelectronics Corp. (2303-TW) planned to hire as many as 2,000 engineers for semiconductor research and development, production procedure integration and equipment engineering. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is also soliciting 100 engineers.

The same tallies also showed that 15 percent of the job vacancies were found in Hsinchu County and 13 percent in Taoyuan Municipality. Amkor Technology Inc., one of the world's largest providers of outsourced semiconductor and testing services, released over 900 job openings for its plants in Taoyuan, including over 100 production procedure technicians, 75 production equipment engineers, and 50 mechanical and electrical specialists.

Other high-tech leaders such as Unimicron Technology Corp. (3037-TW), Chipbond Technology Corp. (6147-TW) and Phoenix Silicon International Corp. (8028-TW) are also gearing up recruitment of new technical workers.

Higher Starting Monthly Pay

High-tech firms usually offer higher starting monthly pay than other manufacturing operations. Phoenix Silicon, for instance, offers a starting pay of NT$48,000 for mechanical engineers.

Kinko Optical Co., Ltd. is offering a starting monthly pay of NT$45,000 for optical engineers, mold engineers, and research and development engineers. The company is actively looking to fill some 600 job vacancies.