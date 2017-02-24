Need a drill press? Machine tool show to return to Nangang

This year's 26th Taipei International Machine Tool Show will be the biggest machine tool show anywhere in Taiwan, according to show organizers Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and the Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry.

At a pre-show press conference on Thursday, TAITRA President Walter Yeh (葉明水) stated that the six-day show would feature 1,100 businesses from 21 countries hosting 5,430 booths.

To accommodate the record number of booths, Yeh noted that all available venues have been booked. The machine tool show will be hosted at Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Halls 1 and 3, Nangang Exhibition Center Exhibition Hall 1, and the Yuanshan EXPO dome.

Beyond the participation of Taiwanese industry giants, businesses from Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Finland, the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and India were all expected to attend, Yeh said.

Industry 4.0 and smart production will take center stage at the show, which will feature artificial intelligence (AI) robots, internet of things (IoT) and total solutions products.

Yeh revealed at the press conference that there were already 4,100 pre-registered buyers at the show, with the top buyers coming from India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Preregistered buyers from Vietnam increased by 135 percent compared to the number from last year, while buyers from Malaysia increased by 80 percent and buyers from Thailand by 17 percent.

According to TAITRA, the 26th machine tool show was shaping up to be a record-breaking event.

It will feature the first-ever series of discussion forums on smart machinery, smart factories, reforms in automobile production, and key supply chains in the aviation industry.

TAITRA's president was keen to point out that the show must keep fresh and put the most innovative products on display because without smart technology, "it would be difficult (for the industry) to survive."