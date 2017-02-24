|
International Edition
Friday
February, 24, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
A greener flight
|
CNA February 24, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
|
A China Southern Airlines A320 New Engine Option (neo) Airbus arrives on a runway in this undated photo. The A320neo reportedly consumes 15 percent less fuel than its A320 predecessor, dramatically decreasing carbon emissions. Taiwan airlines do not yet have a model of the airbus in their fleets. China Southern Airlines plans to put the A320neo into service on the Taipei-Shanghai route from March 3 to March 25.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Nine armored troop carriers seized by Hong Kong on the way back to Singapore
2
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
3
Giants' Yang sits out of Team Taiwan, citing injuries
4
Taiwan Lantern Festival promoting local tours
5
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
6
Taiwan reports year's first H7N9 case of human infection
7
Former president Ma Ying-jeou to visit US in February
8
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
9
South Korean rep positive about tourism in Taiwan
10
Year of the Monkey gives Taiwan dollar an unusual boost