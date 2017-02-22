Property market may be on rebound: analyst

"A little spring swallow" has flitted into the lackluster domestic realty market, a market expert said Monday, referring to soaring construction shares that have sent the local bourse rallying toward the 10,000-point mark.

Hsieh Chin-ho (謝金河), chairman of Wealth Magazine and publisher of the Business Today weekly, offered the positive forecast in a post on the social media website Facebook.

Hsieh said construction shares were a bellwether for economic performance and advised investors to zero in on construction shares to propel further gains on the local bourse.

No Longer the Case

Hsieh pointed out that investors had previously showed little interest in buying construction shares amid the lingering sluggishness of the domestic housing market. "But since the beginning of the year, this hasn't been the case with the sector, and many construction shares have rallied silently," the wealth management expert said.

Cathay Real Estate, for instance, has surged to NT$21.8 from a previous low of NT$11.7, while Kindom Construction has risen to NT$24.1 from NT$14.8 and Huaku Development surged to NT$69 from NT$48, according to Hsieh.

Some construction firms engaged in luxury housing ventures experienced even bigger rises in listed share prices, Hsieh said.

Among them, Huang Hsiang Construction has shot up to NT$42.5 from NT$19.4, Farglory Realty soared to NT$40.8 from NT$26.6 and Chong Hong Construction picked up to NT$77.6 from NT$39.45.

Hsieh said construction shares usually rally or plunge well before the realty market rises or falls.

"Before SARS hit Taiwan in 2003, for instance, Da Cin Construction share price plummeted to only NT$0.7, but it rebounded sharply later to NT$50 after the threat of the epidemic eased," he said.

Remaining in Low Gear

Hsieh said the local property market remained in low gear, with pessimistic sentiment still lingering as the total number of housing transaction cases ebbed to a new low of 250,000 in 2016.

Hsieh said if the total could rise to 300,000 and housing tax rates could be properly adjusted this year, then the local realty market would be on track for a stable rebound.

An encouraging phenomenon is that some Taiwanese investors in mainland China have returned to Taiwan to purchase luxury apartments as a vehicle for preserving the value of their wealth, Hsieh said, adding that this would help galvanize the market.