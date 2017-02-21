Pick up the pace on reforms, AmCham says

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei's (AmCham Taipei) Chairman Albert Chang (章錦華) on Monday urged Taiwan to improve its economic infrastructure and government regulations at a faster rate.

Chang was speaking at a press conference announcing the results of AmCham Taipei's 2017 Business Climate Survey.

The survey, now in its seventh year, asked international businesses in Taiwan to respond to questions regarding their own financial performance as well as on the overall market environment in the country.

Overall, these companies' employment (40.4 percent) and investment (45.1 percent) are expected to grow in the coming year, according to the survey's findings.

Nevertheless, even with 56.1 percent of respondents forecasting growth in both revenues and profits in 2017, AmCham Taipei found that improvements to market factors in Taiwan were not occurring fast enough to foster more investment and optimism in the country.

Chang picked out the three major trends of government regulation, labor laws and cross-strait relations that characterized the key factors that respondents reported have had a significant impact on their companies.

In particular, governmental bureaucracy ranked first in the list of 40-something factors, with 39.9 percent of respondents reporting that it had an impact on company operations in Taiwan.

However, as the survey found, the majority of respondents found that no progress had been made on governmental bureaucracy over the past three years.

Given the importance of Taiwan's relations with the U.S. and China, Chang said that "Taiwan is in a spotlight like it's never been before."

This, according to Chang, presented an opportunity for the country but underscored that Taiwan's economy was at a point "where it can't afford to get this wrong."

Although the presentation conveyed an urgency to action, Chang maintained a personal optimism, citing Dell, Microsoft, Versum Materials, and Bechtel's doubling down on their Taiwanese investments as examples of what would follow should Taiwan sort out its current market issues.

During his presentation, Chang applauded President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on the five core industries (internet of things, biotechnology, new energy, smart machinery, and defense) that she had outlined for development, all of which the survey's respondents thought were relevant to their companies.

Chang championed a coming together of the public and private sector to spur improvements in these industries, saying that the government should create "a task force on each five core industries" to reach out to the private sector for a collaboration.

On this issue, Chang applauded Premier Lin Chuan (林全) for extending the public comment for period for new regulations from 14 days to 16 days, during which time companies can submit their responses to relevant laws.