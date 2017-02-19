News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Sunday

February, 19, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

TSMC, MediaTek 6th and 7th in R&D
The China Post  February 19, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
By Kuan-lin Liu -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (TSMC) ranked 6th among its peers in the semiconductor industry for its research and development (R&D) expenditures last year, an IC Insights report revealed.

The market information advisory firm found that TSMC spent US$2.215 billion on R&D last year, making up about 7.5 percent of semiconductor sales. The company increased its R&D expenditures by 7.5 percent over the previous year.

Following in 7th place was another Taiwanese company, MediaTek, whose US$1.73 billion spending marked a 13 percent increase from 2015. MediaTek's R&D expenditure made up 20.2 percent of its sales.

In first place was Intel, who spent US$12.74 billion on R&D last year, thereby continuing to post a high R&D-to-sales ratio. Last year's R&D amounted to 22.4 percent of sales.

IC Insights pointed out that Intel accounted for 36 percent of the top 10 companies in R&D spending. In fact, its R&D expenditures exceeded the combined expenditures of the next three semiconductor companies on the list.

The other companies that made the list included Qualcomm (ranking second at US$5.109 billion), Broadcomm Ltd. (third at US$3.188 billion), Samsung (fourth at US$2.881 billion), Toshiba (fifth at US$2.777 billion), Micron (eighth at US$1.681 billion), NXP (ninth at US$1.56 million), and SK Hynix (tenth at US$1.514 billion).

Overall, the total worldwide semiconductor R&D expenditures totaled US$56.5 billion. This figure represented a 1 percent increase from 2015's US$56.2 billion.

According to IC Insights, the slowdown in industry-wide R&D expenditure growth corresponded with weak semiconductor sales worldwide.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search