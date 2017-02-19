TSMC, MediaTek 6th and 7th in R&D

By Kuan-lin Liu -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (TSMC) ranked 6th among its peers in the semiconductor industry for its research and development (R&D) expenditures last year, an IC Insights report revealed.

The market information advisory firm found that TSMC spent US$2.215 billion on R&D last year, making up about 7.5 percent of semiconductor sales. The company increased its R&D expenditures by 7.5 percent over the previous year.

Following in 7th place was another Taiwanese company, MediaTek, whose US$1.73 billion spending marked a 13 percent increase from 2015. MediaTek's R&D expenditure made up 20.2 percent of its sales.

In first place was Intel, who spent US$12.74 billion on R&D last year, thereby continuing to post a high R&D-to-sales ratio. Last year's R&D amounted to 22.4 percent of sales.

IC Insights pointed out that Intel accounted for 36 percent of the top 10 companies in R&D spending. In fact, its R&D expenditures exceeded the combined expenditures of the next three semiconductor companies on the list.

The other companies that made the list included Qualcomm (ranking second at US$5.109 billion), Broadcomm Ltd. (third at US$3.188 billion), Samsung (fourth at US$2.881 billion), Toshiba (fifth at US$2.777 billion), Micron (eighth at US$1.681 billion), NXP (ninth at US$1.56 million), and SK Hynix (tenth at US$1.514 billion).

Overall, the total worldwide semiconductor R&D expenditures totaled US$56.5 billion. This figure represented a 1 percent increase from 2015's US$56.2 billion.

According to IC Insights, the slowdown in industry-wide R&D expenditure growth corresponded with weak semiconductor sales worldwide.