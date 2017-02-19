Growth calling for Chunghwa Telecom

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. said it expected total revenue to increase by NT$1.15 billion, or 0.5 percent, to NT$231.16 billion in 2017 as compared to the unaudited consolidated revenue of 2016.

The increase in revenue is expected to be mainly driven by the expansion of mobile value-added services, smart device sales and its enterprise ICT business.

The company said that although voice revenue would decline in 2017 due to VoIP substitution and market competition, it was confident that the loss would be offset by the revenue contribution from its growing business segments.

Operating costs and expenses for 2017 are expected to increase by NT$5 billion, or 2.8 percent, to NT$186.46 billion as compared to the previous year.

The increase is mainly attributable to the expansion of ICT projects, mobile internet services, value-added services and smart device sales, according to a report released on Jan. 24.

Expenses associated with the enhancement of digital content and 4G license amortization expenses are also expected to increase.

"Looking at 2017, although we expect to continue facing intense competition, we are confident in maintaining our market leadership in all major business lines and further foster innovative service offerings for both retail and enterprise customers," said Chunghwa Telecom Chairman and CEO Yu Cheng.

"For the full year (of) 2017, we expect total revenues to increase year-over-year. For our mobile business, we will continue to streamline and optimize our marketing activities as well as reinforce subscriber retention. For our broadband business, by leveraging our big data analysis capability and offering diversified digital convergence services, we can further enhance our users' experience and stickiness," he said.

Capex for acquisition of property, plant and equipment in 2017, including deferred projects from 2016, is expected to increase by NT$6.8 billion to NT$30.28 billion as compared to the previous year.

Chunghwa Telecom is Taiwan's largest integrated telecommunications services company that provides fixed-line, mobile, broadband and internet services.