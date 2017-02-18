Taking Taiwan global

|
CNA February 18, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
Venture capital expert and New York University marketing professor Michelle Greenwald gives a talk on U.S. and Taiwan startups during her first visit to Taiwan. Greenwald suggested that Taiwan develop its tourism industry with full force, particularly by promoting its delicacies and making round-island travel more convenient. She also said the country should rebrand itself globally as boasting high-quality, competitive and innovation design.
