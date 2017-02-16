Faces of innovation

|
CNA February 16, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
CNA -- Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), front center, poses with the Gold Award winners of the Ministry of Economic Affairs' 2017 Taiwan Excellence Awards at Taipei International Convention Center on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The winning products are all Taiwan-made and judged based on their design, quality and marketing success. A total of 518 companies and 1,188 products joined the competition this year, a 4 percent increase from last year. Nearly 70 percent of all entries were submitted by small and medium-sized businesses.
