Global Mobile wants government to return seized WiMax spectrum

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Taipei-based Global Mobile Corp. on Monday called on the National Communications Commission (NCC) to return frequency spectrum that was taken by the government last year.

The spectrum was returned to the government after the NCC revoked Global Mobile Corp.'s 4G WiMax (worldwide interoperability microwave access) service license last year.

On Feb. 9, Taipei High Administrative Court ruled in favor of Global Mobile Corp. in a lawsuit filed by the company against the NCC soon after the commission made the resolution.

Global Mobile issued a call for the return of the spectrum four days later.

The court's decision had marked second time that a high administrative court ruled against the NCC.

The first was in June 2016, when the court issued a ruling favoring TATUNG InfoComm in a lawsuit against the NCC over the withdrawal of WiMax service license from the company, according to Global Mobile officials.

Officials said the court ruling was encouraging for the "resurrection" of the WixMax business, while also boosting the chances of companies seeking national compensation for business losses resulting from the NCC's license revocation.

Officials said they had asked commissioners of the NCC to return the frequency spectrum and help the company resume and upgrade the operations of some 1,000 idled WiMax stations.

In addition, Global Mobile called for the government to take the initiative to compensate the losses of the firm's employees, consumers, landlords of WiMax stations, and suppliers of related hardware equipment.

Chang Yu-ping, chairman of Global Mobile, said that there were 477 WiMax networks around the world, and the NCC was the only organization in the world to hamper the technical advancement and development of such networks.

NCC Blasted

Chang said the Kuomintang central government had rapidly sold spectrum to telecom conglomerates at low bidding prices while doing nothing about as many as 2,000 WiMax stations left idle after all six WiMax service providers were forced out of the market after LTE technology went mainstream.

The six providers saw their total investments of NT$67 billion go down the drain as a result.

Industry insiders said that as Global Mobile had won the first ruling only and that the entire case would take time to be settled, as the NCC may appeal to the Supreme Administrative Court.

The 2600MHz formerly owned by Global Mobile has already been auctioned off to existing telecom service providers at the price of NT$2.16 billion, rendering the matter of returning the spectrum a thorny problem.