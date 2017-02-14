Coffee procurement delegation starts coffee tasting in Panama

PANAMA CITY, Panama -- A Taiwanese coffee procurement delegation had their first taste of Panama coffee at Finca La Ponderosa, a local coffee farm, on Sunday.

The 12-person delegation, headed by Taiwan's Central America Trade Office (CATO)'s Deputy Director Lucas C.W. Yeh (葉佳文), arrived in Panama on Saturday after a four-day visit to coffee farms across the Dominican Republic.

According to Yeh, the delegation is comprised of mixture of new and seasoned buyers, all of whom CATO was hoping would make coffee purchases in the countries visited.

"The more people that come to Panama to buy coffee, the more it will stimulate consumer purchases in Taiwan and overseas exports in Panama, which is beneficial to both parties," Yeh said.

Unlike the Dominican Republic, a relatively new market first broken into two years ago, Panama had enjoyed a long history with Taiwan in the trade of coffee beans, Yeh said.

According to Panama's National Comptroller Office, Taiwan was the second largest importer of Panamanian coffee in 2015 and 2016, purchasing US$2.49 million and US$3.45 million in the two years, respectively.

The deputy director told The China Post that "there is an opportunity for further growth this year," but stated that the exact figures cannot be confirmed until later in 2017.

The coffee procurement delegation, whose stay in Panama runs from Feb. 11 to Feb. 15, will visit five more coffee farms in the country before heading to Honduras for the last stop of the three-country tour.

'The new and the varied in coffee consumption'

At a welcoming dinner for the delegation, sales manager for United eCOM Wu Tsu-ching (吳子靖) said that Taiwan had a unique advantage when it came to coffee consumption.

"Taiwan's coffee culture makes it so that you can easily taste coffees from all over the world, a phenomenon that is relatively rare in other countries," Wu Tsu-ching said.

This phenomenon can perhaps explain what Wu Tsu-ching called "the Taiwanese desire for the new and the varied in coffee consumption."

In recent years, Panama has made a name for itself amongst coffee aficionados in Taiwan with its award-winning Esmeralda Coffee and Geisha Coffee.

Wu Chien-wen (吳檢文), CEO of Formosa Coffee Co., Ltd., said he was in Panama to try the different coffees the country had to offer.

Fresh off the plane from the Dominican Republic, Wu Tsu-ching said he wanted to introduce to the Taiwanese market to some Dominican coffee, which is currently unknown to most consumers back home.

"We tasted some pretty good coffee and are working on the finer details (on importing it back to Taiwan)," Wu Tsu-ching

said.