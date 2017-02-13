TWSE tightens rules for securities trading

TAIPEI -- The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), which operates the local main board, has tightened rules governing securities borrowing and lending (SBL) in the equity market to improve SBL operations.

The new regulation issued by the TWSE forbids securities borrowers from taking out any new loans within 10 days of the deadline of an existing outstanding loan.

The exchange said it has revised several regulations to comply with this new rule, including the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation Securities Borrowing and Lending Rules and the Operating Rules for Securities Lending by Securities Firms.

Since 2003, Taiwan has allowed SBL in an effort to provide investors with greater flexibility in mapping out their investment strategies.

Through SBL, investors are able to short stocks, hedge risks or return stocks they previously borrowed. The TWSE, brokerages and financial firms are the principle securities lenders.

In addition, the TWSE allows retail investors to lend securities to brokerages, which has created an alternative profit source from new business for retail investors, while boosting the flexibility of brokerage's securities stocks and investment strategies.

In the meantime, the TWSE said it has brought together rule explanations provided by the financial authorities which govern the current SBL mechanism and these are expected to provide investors with a better understanding of the trading system.

The rule explanations include how to interpret regulations governing the opening of a SBL account at a brokerage, how to price SBL, how a lender makes a request for an earlier return of securities etc., the TWSE said.

The TWSE said the rule interpretations also cover how much exchange and securities houses should charge as lending and service fees under the SBL mechanism.