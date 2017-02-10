|
Putting a price on romance
CNA February 10, 2017, 12:30 am TWN
Hotel windows illuminate a heart shape on Thursday, Feb. 9. With Valentine's Day coming next week, hotels and restaurants are pitching various offers for customers to choose from. Eslite is offering a romantic package for couples that includes paired rings, movie ticket, delicacies and accommodation for NT$138,000. W Taipei has a package costing nearly NT$100,000 that caters for those planning a proposal, with a booth dinner at Taipei 101 and a lucky draw included.
