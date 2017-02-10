JKOS mobile payment coming to supermarkets

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Getting your groceries just got easier: locally developed e-wallet app JKOS Pay can now be used at Wellcome supermarkets throughout Taiwan.

The collaboration with Wellcome is one of two major supermarket partnerships that the mobile app firm has in store for the year, according to CEO Hu Yi-chia (胡亦嘉).

The other partnership is with Jasons Market Place, which will start offering the e-wallet app service on March 2.

Since being launched last year, JKOS Pay has teamed up with vendors in major commercial districts, counting Taiwan Taxi, Breeze Group, FamilyMart and Taipei 101 among its partners.

Now, in collaboration with two major supermarket franchises in Taiwan, JKOS Pay is expanding into all 225 Wellcome stores and 11 Jasons locations in Taiwan, Hu said. He added that JKOS Pay was the first company to make mobile payment available in Taiwan supermarkets.

JKOS Pay's strategic move into the supermarket space is in line with the Financial Supervisory Commission's (FSC) reported goal to increase the usage of e-wallets from 26 percent in 2016 to 52 percent in 2020.

In an effort to encourage use of app, JKOS Pay announced perks that users can receive while shopping, including discounts for reaching the minimum purchasing quota throughout the duration of the promotional period.

Mobile Payment in Taiwan

The availability and use of mobile payment systems in Taiwan has increased markedly in recent years, with a survey by online polling center GO finding that 70 percent of respondents aged 44 years and younger had made a mobile payment.

Of that 70 percent, those aged 30-39 made up the highest percentage, followed by those in the 20-29 age group.

The company said that those over 45 would also become a major demographic of mobile payment users, given that 50 percent of respondents aged over 45 reported having used e-wallets before.

Across all age groups, women were found to be more willing to give e-wallets a trial run, according to the survey's findings.

Seventy percent of women aged 20-29 said they would use mobile payment apps — a higher proportion than among their male counterparts.

In general, the survey found, e-wallets' "simplicity," "convenience" and "safety" were the payment system's most attractive features.

Fifty-six percent of respondents who reported a willingness to use mobile payments cited ease of use with mobile phones as their reason for using e-wallets, while 49 percent said they would use mobile payment apps if they happened to have no cash on them.

The areas in which respondents said they were willing to test e-wallets included convenience stores (50 percent), paying bills (45 percent), transportation (27 percent) and dining (25 percent).