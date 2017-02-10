Mobile payments going strong, survey finds

Eighty percent of consumers have used or are open to using mobile payments, according to Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (資策會產業情報研究所) survey results released Thursday.

The group also found that fingerprint ID technology was consumers' top choice for keeping their mobile payments secure.

The results of the institute's recently conducted Mobile Payment Consumer Analysis Survey (行動支付消費者調查分析) showed that 80.2 percent of respondents said they would use mobile payments for online services.

Among those surveyed who were currently using mobile payment services, 96.1 percent said they would use the service on more platforms in the future.

The study also identified a rise in overall satisfaction with the service.

According to Hu Tzu-li (胡自立), a senior industry analyst with the institute, consumers who support mobile payments wanted to see the service applied more widely.

Hu said that among the most frequently requested features were bill payment, money transactions and the ability to split payment methods.

On observing the preferences for security identification, Hu said that fingerprint IDs had surpassed passcodes as the preferred form of security in 2016.

Hu said the survey found that 62.7 percent of consumers opted to use fingerprint ID, while 55.9 percent still used passcodes.

Use of signature recognition had fallen to 33.1 percent, according to the results.

The institute also said that when deciding whether to use mobile payment services, consumers tended to consider five major factors: security, value, universality, service stability and ease of use.

Hu said that although security remained the most important factor when considering mobile payments, it would not likely be the main element of competition between service providers, as consumers continued to anticipate the future applications of mobile payments.