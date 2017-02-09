GDP growth 'could ride Apple wave to 3.1%'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A DBS Group report found that Taiwan's annual GDP growth could reach 3.1 percent with the release of a new Apple iPhone model.

The financial institution's economist Ma Tieh-ying (馬鐵英) stated that if Apple were to release any revolutionary products for the iPhone's 10th anniversary, this could have a positive chain reaction on the countries that take part in its production chain.

Given Taiwan's role in manufacturing iPhones, Ma continued, Taiwan's GDP growth could accelerate and recapture its 2014 momentum, thereby exceeding the previously forecasted economic growth rate of 2.1 percent.

The economist underscored the importance of the electronics industry to the country's production demands, pointing to the fact that electronics made up 60 percent of all manufacturing production in the country.

Taiwan's GDP growth bottomed out at 0.7 percent in 2015. 2016 was a turnaround point for the country, with the overall GDP growth posting 1.4 percent and quarterly growth rising from -0.2 percent in the first quarter to 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter.

According to Ma's analysis, the U.S. and China are two key economies that could influence Taiwan's 2017 growth.

Taiwan's economy relies heavily on exports, Ma said, which means that as the world's economic climate improves Taiwan's economy would follow.

DBS Group forecasted that without Apple, Taiwan's GDP growth for 2017 could reach 2.1 percent if all government policies stayed the same.

In anticipation of Apple's new releases, Taiwan's GDP growth could jump one percentage point to 3.1 percent.

IPhone 8 Production

In other Apple news, media sources are speculating that the production of the new iPhone model could be earlier than previously expected.

According to some media reports, manufacturers on the production chain were said to be stocking up on inventory in the second quarter, which was a hint that production of the phone would start earlier, around sometime in June.

Furthermore, it is expected that shipments for the next iPhone could reach 122 million, which would be a 10 percent increase over previous estimates.