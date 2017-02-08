Survey finds buyer-seller expectations gap narrowing

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The gap between the expectations of buyers and sellers of real estate is narrowing, according to the latest report by Ubee (屋比), a local housing price comparison app.

The app's research center found in a survey conducted after the Lunar New Year holiday that the percentage of buyers expecting real estate prices to go down had fallen from 76 percent in 2016 to 64 percent in 2017.

On the flip side, the percentage of sellers expecting the fall to continue increased from 32 percent in the previous year to 55 percent this year.

The narrowing of the price expectation gap signifies a growing consensus between buyers and sellers, which, according to Ubee founder Yeh Kuo-Hua (葉國華), meant that 2017 could witness the end of the three-year shrinkage of real estate transaction rates.

The app company's head of research Chen Chieh-Ming (陳傑鳴) elaborated on the trend, noting that the discrepancy between buyers and sellers' expectations last year was due to certain hopes about the new government and its real estate policies.

However, many of the government's policies resulted in keeping buyers out of the market, which meant that sellers were keeping their houses on the market for longer periods of time without prospects of returns, Chen remarked.

Chen pointed at the increase — from 32 percent to 55 percent — of sellers who thought property prices would continue to fall as a signal that sellers were no longer looking to the government for policies that could raise real estate prices.