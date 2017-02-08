46% firms eyeing new hires in 2017: report

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Despite global political uncertainty and local and international market turbulence, a new report released Tuesday predicted modest job growth and a slight rise in wages for Taiwan in 2017.

The Michael Page 2017 Taiwan Salary and Employment Outlook report, conducted by multinational global recruitment company Michael Page in cooperation with the European Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan, named technology, health care, digital and renewable energy as the four industries that would drive hiring growth.

The semiconductor industry is expected to remain the primary engine for growth in the electronics sector, the report added.

Andy Bentote, Michael Page's senior managing director for greater China, said that 2017's outlook was relatively similar to 2016, with expected "blue skies with small patches of sun, but with more darker clouds" of uncertainty — meaning more companies were likely to reduce hiring.

Bentote said U.S. President Donald Trump's election and Brexit were both contributing factors to the uncertainty clouding this year's forecast. But he added that Brexit's impact on Taiwan would be less severe compared to other countries.

As for the impact of cross-strait relations on recruitment, Bentote said that despite having remained steady and positive since last year, it was too early to name any factor that would impact the market.

"This year's going to be very interesting to see," he said. "From the recruitment market, (it's) fairly positive, (but) we need to be slightly cautious this year just because of those uncertainties."

Uncertainty Clouds Confidence in Numbers

Bentote said that 46 percent of firms were expecting to recruit new hires. Of that 46 percent, 58 percent of organizations were also actively looking for mid-level employees, the report said.

In terms of salary increases, 70 percent of employers in Taiwan said they expected to increase salaries by 1 to 5 percent over the next 12 months.

Companies were also interested in talent scouting and retention, Bentote said.

He added that more companies were becoming serious about their company brand in the marketplace.

"A lot of that is clearly done through social media … in order to attract and retain employees, the company should have a strong social media presence."

Consider Non-Financial Benefits

Bentote suggested employers could focus on non-financial benefits — including work-life balance, a flexible working environment, training and development and employee input — as a means of attracting and retaining employees if wage increases were small.

"A company that can offer that opportunity (to an employee) to develop and enhance their skill set," was also beneficial he said.

In terms of the international competitiveness of Taiwanese workers, Bentote named language skills, both English and Mandarin, as very marketable in other parts of the world.

"There is a demand in international companies here or in other countries for that kind of talent."