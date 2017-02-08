Cyberattacks hit three brokerages after threats

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A cyberattack struck three local securities firms Tuesday morning, after a number of brokerages reported they had received extortion emails threatening a similar attack last week.

The spate of attacks came after a hacking extortion group sent emails to several securities companies last week, threatening to crash their websites with a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack unless they transferred funds by a deadline.

DDoS attacks, one of the most common cyberattacks seen today, overwhelms targeted servers with a flood of requests causing websites to slow down or crash, crippling the daily operations of businesses and organizations.

Local media reported that the group previously demanded from each email recipient a payment of around NT$300,000 in the form of bitcoins, a digital currency. No brokerage had transferred funds, investigators said.

The first to report an attack on Tuesday was Reliance Securities (德信綜合證券), followed by Capital Securities (群益金鼎證券) and Taishin Securities (台新證券). The firms' websites were paralyzed for less than half an hour before normal operations resumed.

According to local media, Reliance said an email it received threatened to launch another wave of DDoS attacks next Monday.

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC, 金管會) said the scale of the cybercrime was unprecedented, as previous cyberattacks were targeted at individual companies, such as threats made to First Securities (第一金證券) last year.

Officials said eight brokerages have received extortion emails and fallen victim to DDoS attacks: Reliance, Capital, Taishin, Tachan Securities (大展證券), Golden Gate Securities (高橋證券), MasterLink Securities (元富證券), MasterLink Futures (元富期貨) and Pei Cheng Securities (北城證券).

No Need to Panic: FSC

The commission's vice chairman Cheng Cheng-mount (鄭貞茂) confirmed the stream of cyberattacks was expected to continue until next week, but stressed these were "extremely low-level attacks" that posed no threat to the national securities system.

"(DDoS attacks) are very easy to deal with. It is like when someone deliberately drives a fleet of cars onto the highway to clog up traffic," he said to the local Chinese-language United News Daily. "Brokerages only need to take precautions beforehand, open up a few more routes to ease congestion, and then they won't be affected."

He said the recent incidents have underscored the importance of information security for the financial sector, vowing that the commission would bolster defense measures for brokerages, banks and insurance companies.

The commission asked brokerages to step up their defensive measures, urging them to partner with their Internet service providers to upgrade bandwidth and clean-pipe services to mitigate DDoS attack risks.

The regulator also announced plans to establish an information platform that provides urgent security threat bulletins and counterattack resources to the local financial sector, as well as to set up new inspection procedures to ensure information security.