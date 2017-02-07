Sales of electric motorbikes hit new high in Taiwan

TAIPEI -- The sale of electric motorcycles reached 20,000 units in 2016, up 98 percent from the previous year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), which, encouraged by the new high, said it will continue incentives for buyers with the aim of doubling sales this year.

Economics Minister Lee Chih-kung (李世光) announced the goal on Monday, as well as a plan to cover Taiwan with battery charging or replacement stations for motorcycles with a density of one per kilometer.

As part of its carbon emission reduction efforts, the MOEA has since 2009 adopted measures to encourage people to buy or replace their fossil fuel motorcycles with ones powered by electricity.

Since that year, the amount of electric motorbikes sold in Taiwan had accumulated to 60,000 units as of 2016. The figure, however, is relatively low compared with the number of motorcycle riders in the country, which registered 13.67 million in December 2016, according to data from the Directorate General of Highways.

Although much is still to be done, the motorcycles used in Taiwan are transforming from those using internal combustion engines to those powered by electricity, Lee said.

To encourage more people to purchase electric motorbikes, Lee said the government has cut the commodity tax on them to zero, and that the tax exemption will remain in effect until the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, the current government subsidies for electric motorbike buyers will also remain effective, Lee said.