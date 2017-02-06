Business leaders grumble over - Invest in Taiwan: Tsai

Key business group leaders on Sunday opted out of attending a banquet for Taiwanese doing business in China hosted by the Straits Exchange Foundation (海基會), Taiwan's quasi-official body for negotiations with the mainland.

The head of the Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises on the Mainland (台企聯) did not attend Sunday's banquet, which the Straits Exchange Foundation holds every year in celebration of the Lunar New Year.

Honorary chair of the association Kuo Shan-huei (郭山輝) denied accusations that the reduced attendance was because of pressure from Beijing, saying, "This is the hallmark event of the year, we all really want to come back to Taiwan to celebrate the Lunar New Year."

Kuo quoted President Tsai Ing-wen as saying that the second half of this year would present better timing for introducing a new policy, the details of which Tsai has not revealed.

President of the Taiwanese Business Association of Zhang Zhou (漳州市台商會) Liao Wan-lung (廖萬隆) said the SEF banquet had been held each year to allow Taiwanese to come back home and share their experiences of working on the other side of the strait, but this year's banquet "felt particularly ironic," touching on growing difficulties in doing business in China.

Liao said cross-strait relations had deteriorated, while the SEF and Mainland Affairs Council (陸委會) had "completely lost their communication and negotiation functions." He said that Taiwanese businesses were now largely left to their own devices when it came to investment disputes.

Liao argued that maintaining peaceful relations between the two sides of the strait on the basis of the so-called "1992 consensus" was what most Taiwanese business owners in China expected to see, rather than self-limitation due to the political stance of a few.

"We need to see the government take concrete measures to address these problems, not gathering us to wine and dine," added Liao.

SEF officials claim that the number of businessmen attending the banquet was comparable to attendance figures in recent years.

Invest in Taiwan: Tsai

Speaking at the banquet, President Tsai said one of the top goals for the new year include boosting Taiwan's economy, but said "maintaining good relations between the two straits" and "protecting the rights of Taiwanese businesspeople" were also important tasks for the government.

Tsai urged Taiwanese businesspeople to invest in their own country, stressing that the government was willing to give sufficient support to those who did so.

"Taiwan will always be your home, and now is the best time to begin again, and this time the starting point will be Taiwan," she said.

Tsai issued a call to China to help Taiwanese businesses there deal with operational challenges.

Chinese authorities should also help safeguard the legal rights and interests of Taiwanese businesses that operated in China, Tsai said, adding that Taiwan would view any such efforts by China as a proactive and positive move to promote interaction between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait in the spirit of goodwill, Tsai said.