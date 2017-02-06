Smartphone maker Xiaomi set to open 6 new repair stations

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Xiaomi users take note — the Chinese smartphone maker announced the opening of six new repair stations across Taiwan starting Monday, bringing the total to nine.

The six new "speedy repair stations," set up in partnership with local 3C retailer Synnex Technology International Corp. (聯強國際), will help troubleshoot customer's technical issues.

Xiaomi has also teamed up with Aurora Group (震旦), to allow users to send their cellphones to Aurora storefronts nationwide, which they will pass on to Xiaomi for repair.

Xiaomi Taiwan CEO Henman Lee (李佳峰) previously said that the company has entered the Taiwan market for over three and a half years now, announcing their goal for this year is to push accumulated revenue pass the NT$10 billion mark.

Despite the Taiwan office chief's optimism, Xiaomi got off to a rough start this year as its head of international Hugo Barra announced his departure after 3.5 years with the company.

Barra jumped ship to Facebook to lead the social media company's virtual reality (VR) efforts.

The company also announced that it will not be disclosing its 2016 sales figures — the first time in its five-year history.

The announcement follows an admission from CEO and co-founder Lei Jung last month that the company had been expanding too quickly.

"In the first few years, we pushed ahead too fast. We created a miracle, but also drew on some long-term growth," Lee said in a letter to employees. "So we have to slow down, further improve in some areas and ensure sustainable growth for a long-term future."

The Chinese phone manufacturer only revealed it had generated a revenue of US$1 billion in India last year, its second largest market behind China, but did not give any numbers on how its performance in the other 20-plus countries where its phones are sold.