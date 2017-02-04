Uber calls MOTC policies 'absurd' as gov't closes door on Uber in cities

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Uber Taiwan lashed out at the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) on Friday after the MOTC dismissed any possibility of the ride-hailing business operating freely in cities.

The MOTC welcomed Uber's announcement on Thursday to suspend all operations in Taiwan starting next Friday, hoping that the move would bring a "fresh start" to the negotiation table, while reiterating the criticality of Uber fulfilling three conditions the ministry had repeatedly pressed for: making itself legal by current standards, covering riders' insurance with a local company and paying taxes.

Regardless of the ministry's customary presentation of a welcoming attitude towards the innovative technologies the controversial business brings, it asserted in its statement released on Friday that the transportation industry in cities was already saturated, and that "there is little space or rational to allow private-owned vehicles to operate for profit," ruling out the possibility of Uber operating in urban areas.

"However, we are willing to discuss new regulations or adaptions to old ones to introduce new ride-hailing companies such as Uber to rural areas," a statement read.

Uber's Fight Back

Addressing the MOTC's first condition to legalize itself – widely understood as to register as a taxi company, Uber Taiwan said "it's absurd to ask Uber to register as a taxi company, because we are not one."

Magnifying the ridiculousness to ask a ride-matching platform to abide by all rules on traditional taxi services with zero resiliency, Uber described the situation as "trying to have soup with a pair of chopsticks."

Uber restated, "so far 72 countries across the globe have accepted ride-sharing businesses or the concept of using private-owned vehicles to provide efficiency between citizens based on public needs because they provide what established taxi services cannot satisfy."

In terms of insurance, the second condition MOTC had laid forth, Uber admitted to its lack of a concrete local insurance partner but blamed it on the government's stubbornness.

The ride-hailing company claimed to have partnered with the Fubon Financial Holdings, but that the latter "hesitated to allow the insurance policy take effect because it has to wait until the government agrees to enact appropriate regulations for ride-sharing economies."

"The government's stubbornness is what took us to this perplex situation," the statement read.

On taxation, the third condition, Uber said that it has "made it clear since it debuted four years ago: that we will pay all taxes applicable to ride-sharing economies."

Uber claimed to have assisted the promotion of a bill to tax cross-border e-commerce businesses, and promised to abide by the rules even before relevant regulations were enacted.

But the Taxation Administration confirmed that by December last year Uber still owed the nation NT$130 million in taxes.