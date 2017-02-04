Farm exports to China plunged by 20% in 2016

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The volume of Taiwan's agricultural exports to mainland China fell sharply year-on-year by 19.4 percent in 2016, according to the Council of Agriculture (COA), which attributed the decline to cold weather and typhoons undermining agricultural production.

COA tallies showed that in terms of value, Taiwan's agricultural shipments to mainland China — its largest export outlet for agricultural products — posted a slighter annual drop of 9.4 percent to reach US$906.6 million in 2016.

Market observers said agricultural exports shrank due to the worsening of cross-strait ties after the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party returned to power last May 20.

The election result had led to a suspension in exchanges between agricultural authorities of both sides.

Not Necessarily Political factors

But COA sources said agriculture exports' lackluster performance in mainland China last year was not necessarily caused by political factors.

Extremely cold weather seen early in 2016 and two powerful typhoons in the second half of the year had resulted in a significant decrease in agricultural production and exports.

Taiwan's annual farm exports to mainland China ranged from US$360 million to US$1 billion over the past decade, according to COA tallies.

"The exports still stood above the US$900 million level despite a 9.4 percent decline — the performance wasn't so bad," said Lin Chia-jung, deputy director of the COA's Department of International Affairs.

Lin said that the island's agricultural production was seriously damaged last year by chilly weather, typhoons and heavy downpours.

"As a result, shipments of mango and custard apple, two favorite fruits for mainland Chinese consumers, plunged 82.6 percent and 26.2 percent, respectively, in terms of value," Lin said.

Meanwhile, the value of grouper exports to mainland China also posted a sharp annual decline of 43.5 percent in 2016, compared to drops of 25.6 percent for tangerines and 8.2 percent for grapefruits.

In sharp contrast, Taiwan's shipments of pineapple and wax apple to mainland China saw drastic yearly growth of 50.7 percent and 46.9 percent in 2016, and tea exports grew 27.4 percent: The production of these crops had been less affected by natural disasters last year.

Tapping the Halal Markets

Lin said although mainland China was now the largest export market for Taiwan's agricultural exports, his council would move to explore new export markets in line with the government's "New Southbound Policy."

Lin said COA would assist local suppliers in acquiring Halal Certification for their products and help them tap the Halal markets in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Middle East.