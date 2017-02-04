Sharp posts first quarterly profit in over two years

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker Sharp recorded its first quarterly net profit in more than two years for the October-December period, reaching its declared turnaround goal earlier than planned.

This was the first full quarter under the watch of Taiwan-based manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (鴻海), which trades as Foxconn Technology Group, after the Taiwanese company took charge last August.

Sharp's president Tai Cheng-wu (戴正吳), who took the helm after Hon Hai acquired the Japanese firm, previously promised to turn Sharp around by the second half of the fiscal year that ends in March.

Net profit was 4.2 billion yen (US$37 million) in the three months that ended Dec. 31, topping the 3.7 billion yen analysts' average compiled by Bloomberg. Operating income was 18.8 billion yen in the quarter, compared with the prediction for 13.2 billion yen.

The company attributed the swing to profit to cost-cutting, which offset weaker revenue from slowing sales of display panels and camera parts.

Sharp, a major supplier of LCD panels to Apple Inc., also lifted its full-year revenue outlook 2.5 percent to 2.05 trillion yen and increased operating income forecast 45 percent to 37.3 billion yen for the year ending in March.

The company cited restructuring efforts for the revised outlook, saying cost reductions added 62.2 billion yen to the bottom line in the third quarter.

"Decision-making has sped up under new management, which is the biggest contributor to the turnaround," Executive Vice President Katsuaki Nomura told Reuters at an earnings briefing. "This has also sped up the pace of balance sheet improvement."

"Apart from the solar business, all of our operations are profitable," said Nomura.

Sharp's shares have more than tripled in value since August, when Hon Hai bought control of the struggling Japanese electronics maker. The price hit a near three-year high of 348 yen last month.

"The display business has been on the mend, but the question of whether improvement is sustainable still remains," said Masahiko Ishino, an analyst at Tokai Tokyo Securities.

"The company needs to get these core operations in order before contending with the issues in other divisions."