Asus will 'cooperate fully' with antitrust probe

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan-based tech giant Asus (華碩) said Friday that it would cooperate fully with investigations after it came under scrutiny by the European Union's regulators for a suspected breach of competition rules.

"Asus has always committed to following the law and regulations. We have not yet received complete information regarding the European Commission's investigation. We will first seek to understand the situation, then cooperate fully with regulators," the company said.

Asus is among 15 companies targeted by the EU for violating antitrust regulations on Thursday, as the European Commission launched three separate investigations to tackle barriers to cross-border online trade and prevalent "geo-blocking" — unfairly restricting offers and cheaper prices based on a shopper's location — which run counter to the EU's goal of a single market for digital goods and services.

The Commission said such curbs were widespread in the 28-country bloc.

"E-commerce should give consumers a wider choice of goods and services, as well as the opportunity to make purchases across borders. The three investigations we have opened today focus on practices where we suspect companies are trying to deny these benefits for consumers," remarked Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

"We are looking into whether these companies are breaking EU competition rules by unfairly restricting retail prices or by excluding customers from certain offers because of their nationality or location."

NT$47 Billion Fine If Guilty

If found guilty, companies face fines up to 10 percent of their global turnover. In Asus's case, the firm may face a maximum fine of nearly NT$47 billion.

Asus was listed alongside three other consumer electronics manufacturers including Denon & Marantz, Philips and Pioneer, suspected of setting retail price restrictions for appliances, notebooks and hi-fi products.

Video game companies including Valve Corporation — owner of the Steam game distribution platform — and Bandai Namco, Capcom, Focus Home, Koch Media and ZeniMax were suspected of geo-blocking practices, preventing consumers from purchasing PC video games because of their location.

Broad Investigations

Another investigation is focused on price discrimination from hotel and tour operators Kuoni, REWE, Thomas Cook, TUI and Melia Hotels. Investigators said they have received complaints from customers that companies have been discriminating against customers based on their nationality or country of residence, stopping certain customers from seeing the full room availability or booking at the best prices.

The investigations are a part of the Commission's antitrust competition inquiry into the e-commerce sector in the EU, which launched in May 2015.

The inquiry aims to boost cross-border online sales, identifying potential barriers "fragmenting the EU's Single Market along national borders and preventing competition."

The Commission stressed that the opening of formal proceedings did not prejudge the outcome of the investigations, adding that there was no set deadline for antitrust investigations.