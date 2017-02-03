Waking up the neighbors

Firecrackers go off on a street lined with shops in Kaohsiung on Thursday, Feb. 2. Many small businesses across Taiwan reopened yesterday, setting off strings of firecrackers to herald good luck in the Year of the Rooster. Markets reopened as well, with Taiwan shares rising briskly at the start then closing down 18.98 points, or 0.2 percent, at 9,428.97 on turnover of NT$132.77 billion (US$4.27 billion).