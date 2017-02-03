News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Friday

February, 3, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Waking up the neighbors
CNA  February 3, 2017, 12:06 am TWN
Firecrackers go off on a street lined with shops in Kaohsiung on Thursday, Feb. 2. Many small businesses across Taiwan reopened yesterday, setting off strings of firecrackers to herald good luck in the Year of the Rooster. Markets reopened as well, with Taiwan shares rising briskly at the start then closing down 18.98 points, or 0.2 percent, at 9,428.97 on turnover of NT$132.77 billion (US$4.27 billion).
.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search