Late Leslie Koo's nephew groomed for role in family empire: report

Following the passing of Taiwan Cement Corp. (台泥) leader Leslie Cheng-yun Koo (辜成允), the Koo family has begun to delegate various responsibilities of the late leader to family members, first with Koo's brother-in-law.

Nelson An-ping Chang (張安平) has been groomed to take over as chairman of Taiwan Cement, with Koo's nephew Koo Kung-yi (辜公怡) taking over the late leader's seat on the company's board of directors.

Leslie Koo was both the chairman and president of the firm.

According to Mirror Media, under Chang's leadership, the interim chairman has designated Koo Kung-yi as the successor to Leslie Koo's board membership in Taiwan Cement, China Synthetic Rubber Corp. (中橡) and Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corp.

(信昌化).

The Koo family has also decided to officially replace the Leslie Koo's name with Koo Kung-yi's as the chairman of the former's Heng Chiang Investment Group (恆強投資).

Heng Chiang Investment Group is the 7th largest shareholder of Taiwan Cement, which empowers the younger Koo to secure a place on the company's board to gain more understanding and experience on the workings of Taiwan Cement to prepare him for higher responsibilities

quickly.

Aside from Heng Chiang, other companies that control management shares within Taiwan Cement include China Trust Investment Group (中信投資), Fu Pin Investment Group (富品投資), Chiao Tai Investment Group (喬泰投資), all of which had listed the late Koo as the chairman of the companies.

Another one of the Koo family's companies, the famous Koos Group (和信集團), had also listed Leslie Koo as its chairman before his passing.

The Koo family has yet to designate respective successors to each of the said investment companies.

4th Generation of Koo Family to be Groomed for Leadership Responsibilities

With the passing of Leslie Koo, the family has reportedly been readying younger members for leadership responsibilities.

Koo Kung-yi has purportedly been chosen as the first of the 4th Koo generation to pick up the responsibilities left by the late business tycoon.

The young Koo is the only son of Leslie Koo's late older brother Chester Koo (辜啟允), and had previously worked at the Hong Kong division of Morgan Stanley. After his uncle asked him to leave his position to work for the family instead, Koo began working at Taiwan Cement last year and had already completed the company's leadership program.

Local media also reported that Leslie Koo's own son, Koo Kung-kai (辜公愷), would be joining his cousin in the near future to inherit various board member titles owned by the Koo

family.

However, it would be a while before Koo Kung-kai would be able to join his cousin in Taiwan Cement, as neither Koo Kung-kai nor his sister Koo Hsuan-hui (辜萱慧) have been involved in any of the Koo family companies.

Leslie Koo had once said that neither one of his children were interested in the family businesses, which was why both of his children were not in the family's initial succession plans before the business tycoon's untimely passing.