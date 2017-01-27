|
International Edition
Friday
January, 27, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Check the label
|
CNA January 27, 2017, 12:06 am TWN
|
An official from Consumers' Protection Committee's Hsinchu City Division, Liu Hsin-cheng (劉興振), inspects a package of frozen food on Thursday, Jan. 26. A day prior to Lunar New Year's Eve, Liu inspected frozen food products in major department stores in Hsinchu, verifying if content details printed on the packaging were clear and comprehensive. Liu advised consumers to check the quality, the weight, content, additives, calories, expiration dates, preservation temperatures and heating measures. He added that if consumers got sick after consuming frozen food, "preserve a specimen of the food (leftovers, vomit and even feces)" so as to report the incident to health departments and claim compensation.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
President outlines government priorities for 2017
2
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
3
Taiwan's president won't meet with Trump: spokeswoman
4
Giant prospects for Taiwanese baseball star
5
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
6
Asus unveils ZenFone with Daydream, Google Tango
7
Timing of China's aircraft carrier sailing through Taiwan Strait seen 'delicate'
8
In Taiwan with US citizenship? Uncle Sam wants you to pay up
9
Debate resurfaces in wake of assault
10
Violence mars another public hearing