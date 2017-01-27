Check the label

An official from Consumers' Protection Committee's Hsinchu City Division, Liu Hsin-cheng (劉興振), inspects a package of frozen food on Thursday, Jan. 26. A day prior to Lunar New Year's Eve, Liu inspected frozen food products in major department stores in Hsinchu, verifying if content details printed on the packaging were clear and comprehensive. Liu advised consumers to check the quality, the weight, content, additives, calories, expiration dates, preservation temperatures and heating measures. He added that if consumers got sick after consuming frozen food, "preserve a specimen of the food (leftovers, vomit and even feces)" so as to report the incident to health departments and claim compensation.