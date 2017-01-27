Government urged to tighten reins on online market

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Consumers' Foundation has received more than 300 complaints in the past six months, the group announced on Thursday, calling for updated regulations to govern the growing online shopping industry.

Among the 341 consumer disputes filed in between Aug. 1, 2016 and Jan. 20 this year, 42 percent involved fake or defective products.

Twenty-nine percent of buyers reported being disconnected from traders, who sometimes "disappeared" or blocked buyers on social media.

Another 25 percent of consumers were rejected when claiming for a refund, while 23 percent encountered troubles related to the refunds, including being asked to pay for the shipping cost.

In some cases, the trader refused to provide a refund in cash, offering only vouchers that could be redeemed at the same online store.

Enacted in 1994, Article 19 of the Consumer Protection Act stipulated that in distance sales or door-to-door sales, consumers may return the good or rescind a contract within seven days of the purchase without stating the reasons or being responsible for any expenses or costs.

"Twenty-three years on, many online shopping platforms still fail to abide by the rule," the foundation's Chairman Yu Kai-hsiung (游開雄) said.

"Some traders stated in their purchase regulations that by ordering their goods, consumers agree to a no-refund policy," Yu said.

Yu urged government bodies to set up standard contracts for online shopping platforms, establish a traders' identity verification system and step up management and supervision.

Third-party Payment

Yu introduced a payment option less common in the nation: Consumers transfer the money to a third party, which would only be transferred to the trader when consumers received the products and confirmed the quality.

Most buyers prefer to pay upon arrival over paying in advance, in which case consumers pay the money to logistics companies or the convenience stores where they chose to pick up the package, Yu said.

"It seems the safest way to ensure you actually receive your product. However, consumers were still not able to inspect products before payment, and in several cases reported, the products they received were of bad quality," Yu said.

Paying through a third-party agency allows consumers the right to retrieve a payment when they found the product unsatisfactory, Yu said.

He named PChomePay, the third-party platform for customers on PChome, and Yapee for Yahoo, while warning that most other online shopping platforms do not have such a system ready.