January, 27, 2017

Free bites for the flight
CNA  January 27, 2017, 12:06 am TWN
Stacks of free snackboxes prepared by Ever Rich Duty Free Store are ready for airport passengers returning to Penghu County for Lunar New Year. In consideration of residents returning home for the holidays, the Penghu County Government has set up service booths at Taipei and Kaohsiung airports for the next two days, with Ever Rich Duty Store preparing snackboxes for waiting passengers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

