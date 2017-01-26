Manufacturing unaffected by power outage

The Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) saw a power outage Wednesday, but no major disruption to production was reported.

The supply of electricity to the science park was cut after encountering a switch anomaly at a power substation station at 8:21 a.m.

But the low-voltage electricity supply returned to normal at 8:29 a.m., Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) said.

High-voltage electricity remained unavailable until a few hours later, affecting mostly LCD panel maker Innolux, Taipower said.

Two of Innolux's fabrication facilities at STSP had power cuts for more than three hours, but the company said that emergency backup power allowed all of its employees to evacuate the two plants safely.

Innolux said the power disruption had only a slight impact on production, and it will step up efforts to make up the lost output without affecting shipments to clients.

Other major manufacturers at STSP were largely unaffected by the outage. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) said their production lines were not affected.

IC packaging firm ChipMOS Technologies said the voltage of electricity supply to its production lines did decrease slightly, but it did not affect its production.

STSP is one of three major government-run science parks in Taiwan devoted to high-tech industry. The other two are the Hsinchu Science Park (HSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP).

STSP has two campuses, one in Tainan and the other on Kaohsiung. STSP mainly builds integrated circuits, optoelectronics, biotechnology, and green energy technologies.

Innolux's LCD panel plants are mostly at STSP and HSP. In February 2016, a deadly earthquake rocked Tainan and Innolux's production at STSP was seriously disrupted.