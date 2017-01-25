Guiding innovation at a '22,000-person startup'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Neal Cross is the chief innovation officer (CIO) at the regional financial giant DBS Bank, or as he would refer to it, a "22,000-person startup."

Cross joined the DBS team in his current capacity two years and nine months ago, and in that time, he has introduced a significant cultural change to the Singapore-based banking company that won him the Most Disruptive CIO Award at the Talent Unleashed APAC Awards in 2016.

The CIO explained his team's function in the company, which was rooted in the principle that "the innovation group never invents anything."

He elaborated on the seemingly counterintuitive principle during an interview with The China Post at the sideline of the 2017 CommonWealth Economic Forum (天下經濟論壇), saying that instead of inventing, his office provided employees with "the approach, the guidance, we run the workshops ... we give them different levels of support" when they worked on innovation projects.

By workshops, Cross was referring to training programs, including hackathons, that instilled within the DBS employees a digital mindset.

The three-day DBS hackathon, of which DBS hosts about 15 each year, is mandatory for talent, Cross explained, and entails posing a problem to employees and having them come up with a solution that is then pitched to DBS executives.

All of the events and initiatives, including having 5000 staff members partake in the innovation program and running 1000 experiments, that Cross has come up with are, as he would put it, to "encourage innovation."

"For me, it's (the shift toward innovation) a five-year journey ... and you really need to do big stuff," Cross said about the process of moving DBS further into the financial technology (FinTech) realm.

Cross's office actively connects the bank to external agencies, "plugging in the outside world to the heart of DBS," so that as he would have it, bankers are co-innovating alongside startups.

For Cross, there was a real importance in changing the culture of DBS and having executives realize that they should look outside the company for solutions because they did not always know best.

A Customer-centric Approach

Cross said that DBS had the, "Complete opposite innovation strategy to nearly all the innovation companies I know."

The company has adopted a lean startup experimentation approach to innovation, which Cross noted, is the opposite of the traditional method of coming up with an idea in a boardroom full of middle-aged executives.

" ... the person who really knows what they wanted is the person who just walked past the room, that is called the customer," he continued, explaining why DBS's approach is customer-centric.

This customer-based approach consists of 4 D's: discover, define, design, deliver, Cross said.

Before any technological development, Cross told The China Post, DBS employees actively head out into the field with leaflets about a potential product and ask the targeted customers what they think of the product.