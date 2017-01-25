TSMC boss slams government over China brain drain

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The outspoken Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC, 台積電) Chairman Morris Chang (張忠謀) slammed Premier Lin Chuan on Monday for failing to stem a brain drain of technology talent.

Such workers had been poached by China, Chang said during a meeting at the Executive Yuan on Monday evening, who added "the government should think hard on how to keep them and draw more of them to Taiwan."

"Simply offering subsidies is not good enough," Chang reportedly said.

Despite the budget for high tech development having been upped by 3 percent to NT$111.1 billion for next year, Chang warned that without the right environment, Taiwan's semiconductor industry will become a "one way road," where talent only departs and never arrives.

Backing Chang's statement, Ko Chen-en (柯承恩), National Taiwan University's business professor said that almost half of his students had been approached by Chinese companies after graduation.

Taipei Computer Association and Pegatron Corporation (和碩) Chairman Tung Tzu-hsien (童子賢) proposed lifting sanctions restraining foreign white collar workers from working in Taiwan, a suggestion he claimed to have already made in vain to Vice Premier Simon Chang (張善政).

"It's been so hard to recruit foreign talent here, but it's so easier for Taiwanese to work abroad, especially in China," Tung said.

"It should be a two-way road," TSMC's section chief Sun Yo-wen (孫又文) said, arguing that by opening the industry to foreign talents, local companies will soar and become more competitive, making it more appealing to local talent to stay.