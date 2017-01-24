Batteries blamed for Note 7 fires

|
CNA January 24, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
CNA -- Samsung Taiwan's General Manager Lee Tsai-yeh (李載燁) bows to apologize for faults in Samsung Galaxy Note 7 batteries, which have been blamed for a spate of explosions. At a press conference, Lee reported results of a Samsung probe into the phone and promised improvements in product safety in the future. Owners of the Note 7 would be eligible for a special deal on a new Samsung unit coming out this year, he said.
