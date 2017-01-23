|
Cement boss critical after fall
|
CNA January 23, 2017, 12:19 am TWN
|
CNA -- This undated file photo shows Leslie Cheng-yun Koo (辜成允), chairman and president of the Taiwan Cement Corp. (台泥), who was rushed to a hospital Saturday after tumbling down a flight of stairs at a Taipei hotel. Koo's fall occurred at the Regent Taipei, where he was attending a wedding banquet. He was taken to Mackay Memorial Hospital for emergency treatment, where he remained in an intensive care unit as of Sunday. According to the company's rules, Chang An-ping (張安平), a board director of the company, will act on behalf of Koo, 62, in his chairman and president positions while Koo is in hospital, the company said.
.
|
