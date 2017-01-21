App linking home buyers, brokers shakes up market

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Touted as "Uber for the realty sector," the housing-brokerage app Ubee is quickly emerging as a gamechanger for housing agents as the market struggles to overcome lingering sluggishness.

Since being launched in mid-December, the app, which serves as a matchmaker between buyers and brokers, has been registered on by some 500 individual brokers from over 30 housing firms.

Company sources said the operators of some small-scale brokerages had even instructed all their agents to start using the service, while the app has reportedly helped some other firms overcome difficulties in recruiting enough agents.

In addition to bringing together buyers and brokers, the app also gathers and integrates information from the public and brokers on properties for rent and sale.

Price Comparison

Ubee's services are currently available in 11 counties, cities and municipalities around the country, according to Yeh Kuo-hua, the app's creator.

Yeh put the service's popularity down to the fact it could help users "who are seeking the cheapest possible houses through buyer-oriented brokerage agents."

Prior to releasing Ubee, Yeh's company launched in August last year a house price comparison app that pulls the latest asking prices from all major local realty websites.

The price comparison app has been downloaded some 150,000 times, with roughly 200,000 people using it every day.

"This has brought brokerage agents new business opportunities, making them no longer need to worry about struggling to find buyers," Yeh said.

Yeh said the platform had managed to win over house buyers, house owners and brokerage agents, achieving a win-win-win scenario through resources sharing among the parties.