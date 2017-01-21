News
James Huang becomes new TAITRA chairman
The China Post news staff  January 21, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former Foreign Minister James Huang was elected chairman of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) Friday.

Huang was elected chairman at a meeting of TAITRA's boards of directors and supervisors, during which Chuang Suo-hang and Kuo Lin-wu were named as deputy chairmen of the non-profit trade promotion organization.

Walter Yeh, originally vice president of the organization, was also promoted to president, the government-sponsored body said.

Huang, who was foreign minister between 2006 and 2008, was the first director of President Tsai Ing-wen's New Southbound

Policy Office.

Huang noted that over the years since it was founded in 1970, TAITRA has played a key role supporting the government's policies and helping Taiwan firms expand their trade.

The new chairman said that as the nation's major trade promotion body, TAITRA had to continue building on its existing foundation and leverage its flexibility and advantages as a non-profit private organization.

Chuang was a member of the Legislature from 2005 to 2008, and a government spokesman between 2002 and 2003.

Kuo was Raytheon International's director for the Asia-Pacific region.

