Labeled a disgrace
The China Post  January 20, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
Different brands of mislabeled tempered-glass cellphone screen covers are displayed Thursday, Jan. 19. The Consumers' Foundation tested covers from nine brands and found that all failed labeling requirements, such as for manufacturing origins and date. The foundation urged the government to penalize the screens' manufacturers and to inspect whether the products' really could offer the protection they claimed.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

