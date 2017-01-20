|
International Edition
Friday
January, 20, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Labeled a disgrace
|
The China Post January 20, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
|
Different brands of mislabeled tempered-glass cellphone screen covers are displayed Thursday, Jan. 19. The Consumers' Foundation tested covers from nine brands and found that all failed labeling requirements, such as for manufacturing origins and date. The foundation urged the government to penalize the screens' manufacturers and to inspect whether the products' really could offer the protection they claimed.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
2
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
3
1.68% GDP boost forecast for 2017
4
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
5
President outlines government priorities for 2017
6
Taiwan takes key step to marriage equality
7
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
8
Acer approves NT$6.34 bil. impairment charge
9
Outrage erupts over student Nazi display
10
Taiwan's president won't meet with Trump: spokeswoman