Taiwan forecast to outpace Singapore, HK in growth for next two years

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan Ratings (中華信用評等), a local partner of U.S.-based Standard & Poor's, has forecast GDP rises of 2 and 2.5 percent for this year and the next respectively — exceeding those of Singapore and Hong Kong.

For the past two years, Taiwan's GDP has lagged behind those of the three other Asian Tigers of Hong Kong, South Korea and Singapore.

Taiwan Ratings predicted Taiwan's economy would show slow signs of recovery this year, with real GDP growth rising from the 0.9 percent seen in 2016.

S&P forecast Singapore and Hong Kong to post GDP growth of below 2 percent this year, at 1.7 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively, while it said South Korea would top the Tiger with 2.7 percent.

In 2018, S&P said it expected Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea to register higher GDP growth of 2, 2 and 2.9 percent, respectively.

Taiwan Ratings analyst Lan Yu-han (藍于涵) said that though Taiwan had posted the lowest GDP growth among the Tiger economies for the past two years, the recovering U.S. economy and steadier economic activity in emerging nations in 2017 and 2018 would boost the country's export performance.

But overall growth may remain slow in the early months of 2017 due to the sluggish economic recovery in China and Europe as well as greater competition from exporting countries.

Taiwan Ratings General Manager Raymond Hsu (許智清) said another major challenge local companies would face — one that may hinder attempts to scale up their businesses — was China's "rebalancing" or transitioning toward a domestic consumption-driven, service-based economic model.