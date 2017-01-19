|
January, 19, 2017
Lions Club 100th anniversary
CNA January 19, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
CNA -- In this image provided by the Chunghwa Post Co. a set of two stamps marking the Lions Club International's centenary is seen. The club was founded in the United States in 1917, with its Republic of China chapter — the predecessor to the Taiwan chapter — established in 1926.
