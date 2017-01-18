Trump to trigger market inflections: DBS

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Donald Trump presidency will bring changes and market inflections in the first quarter of 2017, according to DBS.

"After extraordinary election night swings in futures and Asian markets, investors quickly embraced President-Elect Donald Trump," DBS said in a report on investment outlook for the first quarter of 2017.

"More precisely, investors warmed to the idea of a Keynesian U.S. president — one willing and able to implement larger fiscal deficits to stimulate the economy, where monetary policy had limited effect."

The bank pointed out that Trump's "Make America Great Again" policy was protectionism by another name, with negative implications for emerging markets and Asian markets except for Japan.

The bank expected that increased infrastructure spending and tax cuts promised by Trump would lift U.S. economic growth, but would also bring already simmering inflation to a boil.

The bank said it expected Federal Reserve rates to rise by more than previously expected.

The Donald Disruption

"Trump Trade"— bullish greenback and DM equities but bearish bonds and equities in emerging markets and Asia except Japan as well as currencies — will likely be on pause until Trump's inauguration. After that, much depends on whether he makes good on his election promises, the bank said.

"Our best guess is he will carry through much of what he promised ... And if he doesn't deliver on a good portion of his mandate, the anger he has stoked in his supporters will likely rebound on him."

DBS said it saw the likely resumption of "Trump Trade," which would take U.S. equities even higher. European equities would join the developed market stock rally.

Japan stocks would likely continue higher, but equities in emerging markets and Asia except Japan would likely tread water until there was greater clarity on how Trump proceeds with its protectionist agenda, the bank suggested.

The bank warned this was not a brave new world. "Markets may now want to believe that Keynesianism is the panacea where monetary stimulus failed. But it would add to the global mountain of debt. And there will come a point when the consequent higher rates will kill the market for already expensive risk assets."