Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (鴻海) Chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) reportedly met with senior officials in China to assuage them over the firm's future in the country, after rumors of a manufacturing expansion to the U.S.

Gou told the high-level officials that the world's largest contract electronics maker would not make a decision on setting up production in the U.S. until a clearer picture of future government policy emerged from Washington, according to a Bloomberg report Tuesday.

Hon Hai had reportedly told U.S. President-elect Donald Trump it would create new jobs in the U.S. as part of a joint investment with the Japanese SoftBank Group.

Gou had already said in December that he had "no intention" of moving Foxconn out of China and that it was still too early to say if the company would expand manufacturing presence in the U.S.

Terry Gou for President?

Meanwhile two candidates for the for the Kuomintang (KMT) leadership gave their backing to a prospective run for Taiwan's presidency from Gou.

Last November, local tabloid Next Magazine reported that Gou was considering running for president in 2020. The report said the outspoken tech mogul and staunch KMT supporter had held a closed-door meeting with senior staff to seek advice on the matter.

Former Vice President Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) and KMT Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌), both currently candidates in the KMT's upcoming leadership election, voiced their support for a potential presidential bid from Gou.

Wu said during an interview on Tuesday that if Gou was interested in running and no one in the KMT polled better than him, then he will "100 percent" support him for a run on the KMT ticket in 2020.

Asked whether he wished to run for president, Hau told a radio host last week that he believed Terry Gou was the most promising candidate for the 2020 election.

"The pan-blue camp, across the board, supports Terry Gou should he wish to run for president in 2020," said Hau. "He's the strongest candidate in the field at the moment."

Terry Gou Declined Trump Inauguration Invitation: Report

Bloomberg also quoted people familiar with the matter as saying that Gou told the Chinese official he was invited to Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration but didn't plan on attending.

Besides assembling iPhones and iPads for Apple Inc., Hon Hai helps manufacture devices for many of the world's biggest tech brands, including Samsung and Sony.

Earlier this month, a Nikkei report cited an unidentified Sharp executive who said Hon Hai and its Japanese subsidiary Sharp were considering building a liquid crystal display plant in the U.S.

The plan was "on the table," the executive said, adding the firm would "make the decision carefully."

Tim Culpan, a technology columnist for Bloomberg Gadfly, said Guo's reassurances to China were unsurprising since Hon Hai had "never promised the U.S. anything." Culpan said that while SoftBank had implied Hon Hai would pitch in US$7 billion in their joint investment in the U.S., the Taiwan firm has so far only said they would "evaluate the investment opportunity."