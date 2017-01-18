News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Wednesday

January, 18, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Reinventing the wheel

CNA
January 18, 2017, 12:15 am TWN
In this undated photo, developers hold up a prototype of a bicycle wheel.

A Taiwanese manufacturer and Hong Kong firm have produced a bicycle wheel that it claims is lighter, sturdier and more durable than the traditional wheel. Most bicycle wheels on the market today are made with aluminum alloy and carbon fiber. Inventors of this new wheel say their wheel is made with magnesium alloy and rare earth elements.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search