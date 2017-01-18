|
Reinventing the wheel
CNA
January 18, 2017, 12:15 am TWN
In this undated photo, developers hold up a prototype of a bicycle wheel.
A Taiwanese manufacturer and Hong Kong firm have produced a bicycle wheel that it claims is lighter, sturdier and more durable than the traditional wheel. Most bicycle wheels on the market today are made with aluminum alloy and carbon fiber. Inventors of this new wheel say their wheel is made with magnesium alloy and rare earth elements.
|
