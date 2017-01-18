No customers? Get on Facebook, says survey

TAIPEI -- Having a fanpage on Facebook could serve as a key marketing tool in Taiwan given that 75.8 percent of those who sign up to such pages for brands or products indicated that doing so increased the likelihood they would make a purchase, according to a survey released on Monday.

Moreover, 10.3 percent of Facebook users of commercial fanpages said that being involved with such pages "greatly increased" their desire to make a purchase in the survey of about 1,500 participants commissioned by the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (MIC), under the government-sponsored Institute for Information Industry (III).

Women are more easily influenced by Facebook than men, said Chiu Yu-ya, an industry analyst at the MIC, with nearly 32 percent of women willing to make purchases after reading product introductions, compared with 24.2 percent of men. About 41 percent of men said Facebook "has no influence on their purchasing decisions," around 7 percentage points higher than women, according to the survey.

In addition, 40.2 percent of women on Facebook fanpages interact with the fanpage, while 34.7 percent of men reported doing so.

Facebook has become an important medium for companies to engage in marketing and manage their brands, at a time when building a successful fanpage involves encouraging fans to interact more frequently and on a deeper level, Chiu said.

About 40 percent of Facebook users try to look up product information on Facebook before making a purchase, especially in the 20-24 age group. Among that group, 45.8 percent said they read introductions to better understand the product or service and 34.9 percent indicated that such introductions increase their willingness to make purchases, both higher than for other age groups, according to the survey.

The survey, conducted in August and September, collected about 1,500 valid questionnaires with a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.53 percentage points.