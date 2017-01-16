Formosa Petrochemical announces gas, diesel price cuts for this week

Taipei -- Formosa Petrochemical Corp. (台塑石化), a privately owned fuel supplier in Taiwan, said Saturday it will cut its gasoline and diesel prices this week in response to a fall in international crude oil prices this week.

Concerns over a global supply glut reemerged this week, prompting Formosa Petrochemical to lower its gasoline prices by NT$0.3 (US$0.009) per liter and its diesel prices by NT$0.4 per liter next week, effective 1 a.m. Monday.

After the price cuts, fuel prices at Formosa Petrochemical gas stations islandwide will fall to NT$22.4 per liter for super diesel, NT$24.9 per liter for 92 octane unleaded, NT$26.4 per liter for 95 unleaded and NT$28.7 per liter for 98 unleaded.

This past week, Formosa Petrochemical raised its diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter but its gasoline prices remained unchanged.

International crude oil prices trended lower during most of the week as doubts were running high about whether a production deal reached by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC members late last year will be carried out as planned.

The output cut deal to lower production by about 1.8 million barrels a day took effect on Jan. 2, but Iraq's support for the deal has come under question.

The world's second largest oil producer recently reported a new high in crude oil exports, raising concerns over the production cut agreement and possible oversupply.

In addition, energy companies in the United States added oil rigs last week for a 10th week in a row.

Although Saudi Arabia, the largest OPEC producer, said it has lowered its exports to Asia to give crude oil prices some support, the global oil market remained bothered by a supply glut concern.

State-owned CPC Corp., Taiwan (中油), Formosa Petrochemical's main competitor, is also expected to announce similar price adjustments at noon on Sunday, with the decline taking effect at midnight.