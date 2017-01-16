Brokerages to benefit from eased business restrictions: TWSE

TAIPEI -- A move by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), the top financial regulator in Taiwan, to ease restrictions on how brokerages do business is expected to strengthen their profitability, the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) has said.

The TWSE, which operates Taiwan's main stock market, said the new rules could improve brokerages' efficiency because they will give the securities sector leeway in taking on challenges at a time when turnover has been on

the decline.

The FSC announced on Jan. 2 that securities firms will be allowed to only set up a wealth management office in their branches without having to set up stock brokering services, which is expected to lower office brokerages' operating costs.

The commission is also allowing brokerages to lease trading office space to non-securities firms to conduct businesses other than securities trading.

That has given retail investors, for example, the chance to buy coffee in a branch of a securities house as long as the new business does not hamper securities trading.

Paving the Way for the Rental of Office Space

The FSC said the renting of office space by brokerages is expected to give them an additional source of income.

Beyond renting office space, securities firms will also be able to work with other businesses to diversify their product lines, creating mutual benefits and synergies for the brokerage and its new business partners, the TWSE said.

The exchange said the new business guidelines are also expected to improve the quality of service at brokerages.

The TWSE said that whenever a brokerage plans to lease part of its office space to non-equity trading business operators, it would need to submit the new office design to the exchange to ensure the safety of the venue.

Data compiled by the TWSE showed that aggregate turnover on Taiwan's stock market totaled about NT$18.9 trillion (US$598 billion) in 2016, the lowest level in 15 years.

It was also the third consecutive year in which the annual turnover has declined.

Average daily turnover in 2016 was about NT$75.5 billion, down more than 18 percent from a year earlier, as a growing number of major market players who normally trade NT$500 million a year in stocks stayed away from the trading floor, the statistics indicated.